Vishnu Deo Sai to be the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Vishnudev Deo Sai, former BJP state president and prominent tribal leader, has been declared the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The announcement came on Sunday during a BJP legislative party meeting in Raipur.

Hailing from the Kunakuri constituency of the state, Sai is set to become the fourth chief minister of the state since its formation.

Having served as the state president of the BJP twice, Vishnudev Sai brings extensive political experience, including that of a member of Parliament (MP) and a Central minister. His association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is notable.

Since 1989 when he began his political journey, Sai held various positions of prominence over the years. He was elected MP from the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency thrice. In 2014, he assumed the role of Union minister of state for steel under the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Sai has inherited politics as a family legacy. His father and grandfather were prominent leaders who significantly contributed to legislative and parliamentary roles.

Earlier in the day, BJP observers, Arjun Munda, Dushyant Gautam, and Sarvanand Sonwal, arrived in Raipur. Vishnu Deo Sai’s endorsement as the legislative party leader was officially announced during the legislative party meeting at the state BJP office, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar.