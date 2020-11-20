In a bid to promote Kashmir saffron, the New York-based Consulate General of India in association with Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation ( JKTPO) and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday organised a virtual conference to promote export of Saffron.

The event was aimed to increase the export of this globally renowned spice in the US. The virtual promotion was attended by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department, Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India (CGI), New York, Devi Prasad Misra, Consul (Trade), Ankita Kar, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, Dr. Nasheeman Ashraf, Sr. Scientist, CSIR IIM, and food columnist Ramin Ganeshram and senior officials from J&K Government and CGI, New York along with important members of Saffron Exporting community of J&K and American Importers.

Manoj Dwivedi said, “J&K is the largest producer of the best quality saffron in the world.

As we embark on to explore the potential markets, events like these will help us to reach potential buyers in every country and will increase the brand value of our products in the international market.

“We are thankful to Government of Jammu & Kashmir for this initiative. We hope that both the markets will be mutually benefitted by this association. We want to get more of Indian Saffron to the US.

India is one of the leading producers of Saffron and we look forward to add value to trade and the production line.” said Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India (CGI), New York.