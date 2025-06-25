Violence at Kerala University over saffron-clad Bharat Mata at governor’s event

Violence broke out at the Kerala University in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening over an image of Bharat Mata placed at the Senate Hall of the university during an event titled ‘Fifty Years of Emergency’ by the organizers, Sree Padmanabha Seva Samiti.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and students’ wing of the CPI-M opposed the display, warning that they would block the Governor’s entry if the image was not removed. The Kerala Students Union (KSU) , the students’ wing of the Congress, also joined the protest, stating that religious symbols have no place within the university campus.

The registrar of the university denied permission for the programme, alleging that it was a religious symbol. He said such programmes go against the norms of the university.

Despite the protests, as the Governor attended the programme the SFI, DYFI, and KSU activists protested demanding the removal of the picture.

Left-aligned student leaders and university syndicate members argued that religious symbols are not permitted at university events, and demanded the event be called off. Meanwhile, BJP and RSS supporters gathered on the opposite side, leading to a standoff.

Soon, a clash broke out between Left workers and BJP-ABVP supporters outside the venue. The Left activists also clashed with the police outside the Senate Hall as the police attempted to arrest some of the activists. In view of the escalating tension, the university registrar informed the Raj Bhavan that the governor should not attend the event. At around 6 pm, the registrar announced that the event had been cancelled.

However, Governor Arlekar proceeded to the venue. The registrar had earlier asked the organisers to remove the image, but the organisers refused to do so. The Governor arrived at the venue at around 6.30 pm and lit the ceremonial lamp in front of the Bharat Mata image.

During his speech at the event, the Governor said both he and his father had been jailed in Goa during the Emergency. He recalled that the CPI-M and RSS worked together during the Emergency, saying it was the need of the time back then.