Saffron blooms in the north-east: A new dawn for farmers

For years, saffron cultivation in India has been synonymous with the Kashmir Valley, but the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has changed the narrative. Through innovative technology, scientific planning and farmer training, NECTAR has successfully cultivated saffron in the north-east, opening new doors of opportunity for local farmers.

NECTAR’s journey into saffron cultivation began in 2021-22 with a pilot project spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Using geospatial technology, NECTAR identified 17 potential cultivation sites where saffron could thrive. The initiative, which trained farmers in optimum cultivation practices, has now scaled up to larger projects in Menchukha (Arunachal Pradesh) and Yuksom (Sikkim), where the high-altitude, cold climate closely mimics the traditional saffron-growing conditions of Kashmir.

“Through satellite imaging, we have found many patches in the north-east where saffron can be grown. We started a few pilot projects, and they were successful. Now, per kilogram of saffron is priced at Rs 3 lakh in the international market,” said Dr Arun Sharma, director general of NECTAR, in an interview with The Statesman.

Why is the north-east ideal for saffron?

Climatic conditions in the north-east have proven to be exceptionally favorable for saffron cultivation. The high-altitude regions of Menchukha and Yuksom provide the necessary cold temperatures required for the delicate saffron crocus to bloom. This success story has the potential to make the north-east a prominent saffron-producing region in India, reducing dependence on imports and boosting local economies.

The project not only addresses the growing demand for saffron but also provides a sustainable livelihood option for farmers in the region. “NECTAR is helping farmers with value addition to their crops and devising innovative methods to maximise their returns,” Dr Sharma added.

Waste to wealth: Banana and pineapple fibre extraction

Beyond saffron, NECTAR has also initiated a project titled “Waste to Wealth – Pineapple and Banana Fiber Extraction”, aimed at transforming agricultural waste into valuable resources. Launched officially on 8 September 2022, the project seeks to extract eco-friendly and biodegradable fibers from harvested banana and pineapple plants, reducing environmental impact and providing employment opportunities.

“With NECTAR’s technological intervention, we have successfully extracted fibres of standard quality from banana and pineapple plants, which are now being used to weave attractive pieces of clothing, rugs, sarees and more. Additionally, banana water, a by-product of the process, is used as an organic fertiliser,” Dr Sharma explained.

This initiative has already provided direct employment to around 40 individuals and indirectly benefited nearly 250 people, including local artisans and entrepreneurs engaged in the value chain. By encouraging eco-friendly fiber production, the project also minimises deforestation caused by industries reliant on wood and cellulose-based materials.

NECTAR’s initiatives highlight the immense agricultural potential of the north-east. From saffron cultivation to waste-to-wealth projects, these programmes empower farmers with new income streams, boost India’s self-reliance in high-value crops and promote environmental sustainability. With continued research, innovation, and investment, the Northeast could soon emerge as India’s newest hub for premium saffron and eco-friendly textile fibers.

As Dr Sharma rightly puts it, “We are not just cultivating crops; we are cultivating futures.”