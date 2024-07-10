Violence mars assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand

Manglaur assembly byelection in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday was marred by violence as the two groups clashed at Libberhedi booth of the constituency.

The Congress has alleged that the ruling party people fired several rounds in air. The Election Commission, however, denied the Congress party’s allegations.

Three persons were injured and one of them hospitalised as the two groups clashed at polling booth 53-54 Libberhedi in Roorkee Haridwar.

Learning about the incident, Congress candidate Mohammed Nizamuddin rushed to the spot and took the injured supporters to the hospital.

“I have been told by the eyewitnesses and media persons that 100 rounds were fired in the air to terrorise the Congress workers and voters lined up here to cast their votes. It happened as the police and security forces did not take any action against the accused. Three people are seriously injured and one of them is serious,” alleged Nizamuddin.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said: “Firing incident is a blot on Uttarakhand’s political and administrative system. The BJP knew that they were not winning through people’s verdict. So, they resorted to hijacking the public feelings and votes.”

A BJP delegation led by Dehradun MLA Vinod Chamoli called upon Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purshottam and lodged a complaint alleging that violence at Libberheri booth was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress party.

“Violence at Libberheri polling booth was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress party to earn public sympathy. They were doing so fearing losses in both the seats,” said BJP spokesperson Manbir Singh Chouhan.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has denied the allegations of firing at Libberheri polling booth.

It said: “Haridwar District Administration has confirmed that information about the firing incident at the polling booth during Manglaur assembly by-election was completely baseless.”

Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in Manglaur and nearly 45 per cent in Badrinath by 5 pm.