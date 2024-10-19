Bulldozer action looms large on illegal encroachment by Bahraich violence accused

After violence in Maharajganj town of Mahsi tehsil in the district during Durga idol immersion in which a youth was killed, Uttar Pradesh government has initiated action against encroachment with handing notices to 30 people including the main accused Abdul Hameed of demolition.

However , after the notice was served on Friday, the people started vacating their houses on their own from Saturday morning.

Though the opposition parties have criticised the state government’s action, but the people from both communities, who were asked to remove their belongings from the encroached areas, have started vacating it.

The state PWD in its notice had said that if this was not answered, action would be taken to demolish the entire house. This notice was pasted on about 30 houses here. In such a situation, it is considered certain that bulldozer action will be taken against all of them.

Most of the people , who were served notices were reported to be the accused in the violence .

On Friday evening, the team of PWD team had measured about 30 houses including that of Abdul Hameed, the named accused of violence in Maharajganj village. A notice regarding their illegality and removal of encroachment was pasted. According to sources, after completing the formalities, bulldozing action can be taken on them soon. Sources also say that the first action can be taken at Abdul Hameed’s house. The villagers also told that measurement has been done, the officials who came to do the measurement said that many of the houses including Abdul Hameed’s built on the roadside are built illegally in such a way that due to them any accident can happen at any time, these houses need to be demolished.

Abdul Hameed is the same named accused in whose house youth Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead.