Violence in Saharanpur over reported statement by Mahant Yati Narasimhanand

Violence broke out in Sheikhpura village, just adjoining the Saharanpur city in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after the minority community held a massive protest against the alleged controversial statement made by Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara and Mahant Yati Narasimhanand of Dasna Shiv Shakti Dham.

A mob pelted stones at the Sheikhpura police outpost in which many people, including a policeman, were injured.

However, the crowd was controlled after a large contingent of police arrived.

Advertisement

The mob created a ruckus demanding action against the Mahamandaleshwar after the dharna near Sheikhpura railway gate in Saharanpur.

Police said that the protest started from Shekhpura Kadim village of Dehat Kotwali area. People of Muslim community gathered in Sheikhpura Kadim to protest against Mahamandaleshwar’s statement.

It is being reported that the police have detained several people after the violence. SP City Abhimanyu Manglik said the matter was being investigated. Action will be taken against those who pelt stones, he added.