Vinesh Phogat takes lead in Julana, Anil Vij trails in Ambala Cantt as BJP poised for historic third term in Haryana

As the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 enter the decisive phase, Congress leader Vinesh Phogat has taken a significant lead of 2147 votes in a neck-and-neck contest with BJP’s Yogesh Kumar in the Julana assembly constituency. She had been trailing in the first six rounds of counting of votes.

Former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda, who is contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, has also taken a strong lead against BJP’s Manju Devi.

Aditya Surjewala, son of senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and party’s candidate from the Kaithal seat, has taken a lead of 8762 votes against his BJP rival Leela Ram.

Surprisingly, BJP leader and former state home minister Anil Vij, has been trailing against Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara in Ambala Cantt. Vij has made his claim on the Chief Minister’s post if the BJP wins the elections.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, after initially trailing in Ladwa seat, has regained the lead. Saini is leading with 9671 votes against his Congress rival Mewa Singh.

The BJP is poised to win the Haryana assembly elections for a consecutive third term. At noon, the saffron party was ahead in 49 seats, while the Congress was leading in just 35, according to the Election Commission of India results website.