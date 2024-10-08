She won but drowned Cong… she will annihilate wherever she goes: Brij Bhushan on Vinesh’s win

BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has congratulated the party workers on the victory in the Haryana Assembly elections.

However, he took a dig at Congress over the victory of female wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

He said, ‘If she wins by taking my name, it means that I am a great man. She herself won but drowned the Congress. Wherever she goes she will destroy.”

Advertisement

The former WFI President said that with the victory of BJP in Haryana, the atmosphere created with the help of farmers’ movement and wrestlers protests has been exposed. He said that BJP has also won in Jat dominated area.

Brij Bhushan said that the wrestlers who participated in the movement were not heroes of Haryana but villains for their juniors.