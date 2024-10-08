‘This is the victory of every struggle, truth’: Vinesh Phogat on victory in Julana

“This is the victory of every struggle, truth,” said Congress leader Vinesh Phogat while speaking to reporters after her victory in the Haryana Assembly election from the Julana constituency.

“This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses to stand up and fight. I will uphold the love and trust this country has given me,” Phogat told reporters after defeating BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.

Phogat, who was one of India’s best female wrestlers before taking the political plunge, secured 65,080 votes, outpacing Kumar’s 59,065. INLD’s Surender Lather and JJP’s Amarjeet Dhanda finished third and fourth, respectively.

While her margin of victory may seem modest, its significance cannot be overstated.

Phogat had previously led a high-profile protest against BJP strongman and former Wrestling Federation of India boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual assault of female wrestlers.

Earlier this year, Phogat faced personal heartbreak at the Paris Olympics when she was disqualified from the 53 kg women’s wrestling final for being overweight, despite having qualified for the final and being assured of at least a silver medal.

Following this setback, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling and joined the Congress party alongside fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia.

As the BJP appears on course for a historic third term in Haryana, Phogat remains hopeful that the final results will turn in favor of the Congress.

“These are early trends. Wait for some time. I was trailing earlier too, but now I’ve won. Nothing is clear yet. The Congress party will form the government,” she said optimistically.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP has already won 20 seats and is leading in 30 more, while the Congress has secured 15 seats and is ahead in 20 others.