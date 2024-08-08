“Vinesh Phogat is champion for us:” CM Saini says Haryana will felicitate her like medalist

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like an Olympic medal winner and all respect, rewards and facilities that the state government gives to Olympic silver medalists “will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well.”

Taking to social media platform X, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote, “Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics but she is a champion for all of us.

He further said “Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medalist. All the respect, rewards and facilities that the Haryana government gives to the Olympic silver medalist will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well. We are proud of you Vinesh!”

In a big blow to India’s medal hopes from the wrestling arena, the grappler was disqualified from the 50 kg women’s wrestling event for breaching the weight mark. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match on August 7.

Vinesh had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

India will hope for medals in the remaining events where its athletes are competing. Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday.

India has so far won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of these came from shooting.

India had the chance to win more medals but failed to clinch after finishing at the fourth place in 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles and mixed archery team events.