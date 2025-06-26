Villages to vigilance: Jharkhand’s grassroots push against drugs

The state-level anti-drug awareness campaign that ran across Jharkhand from June 10 to June 26 concluded with a public ceremony at the Shaurya Auditorium in Doranda on Thursday. However, the tone of the closing statements made it clear that this was not the end, but the beginning—towards a sustained movement for a drug-free and crime-free Jharkhand.

Over two weeks, more than 12,000 awareness programmes were organised across districts, with direct participation from over 22 lakh children in nearly 3,000 schools. Door-to-door outreach, master trainers, and technical support from UNICEF helped extend the campaign’s reach across vulnerable regions, including 238 panchayats identified as impacted by opium cultivation. Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Vandana Dadel, stated that these areas will continue to be focus zones in the state’s long-term strategy.

At the concluding event, Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh underlined the campaign as an outcome of the Chief Minister’s leadership and policy direction. She framed the effort as part of a larger political vision aimed at protecting the state’s social fabric. Singh said that while grassroots campaigns have increased awareness, the long-term impact would depend on systematic action against organised drug networks.

In this context, police action has intensified. Director General of Police Anurag Gupta reported that 27,000 acres of illicit opium cultivation were destroyed this year. In districts like Khunti, local residents participated voluntarily in the eradication drives. The DGP also emphasised that the police are now targeting the supply chain, with action focused on peddlers, dealers, and suppliers of synthetic drugs such as brown sugar. So far, 350 cases have been registered and 318 individuals arrested.

A multi-departmental model underpinned the state’s approach. Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari called the coordinated opium eradication drive a “comprehensive success,” made possible by technological inputs and inter-departmental collaboration. The Health Department, Education Department, Police, and Social Welfare officials were all involved in implementation, along with local civil society groups and student volunteers.

Ajay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, stressed the need for integrating drug awareness into school and college curricula. He proposed formal courses on addiction and its social consequences to be added to textbooks and classroom instruction, and recommended greater involvement of NSS volunteers in school and community activities.

As part of the concluding day’s proceedings, the new digital portal—resistjharkhand.gov.in—was launched. It aims to provide public access to state data, campaign material, and rehabilitation support information related to narcotics issues. The Social Welfare Department described the initiative as both punitive and preventive, with efforts made to approach drug victims with empathy and provide them with rehabilitation support.

The closing event was attended by senior officials, including Rahul Purwar, Principal Secretary of Higher Education; Umashankar Singh, Secretary of School Education; Manoj Kumar, Secretary of Tourism; Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantari; and Inspector General Aseem Vikrant Minz.

The state’s effort, marked by local participation, bureaucratic convergence, and targeted enforcement, has set a precedent for future social campaigns in Jharkhand. The broader outcome, however, will hinge on whether the political and administrative will can sustain the momentum beyond the symbolism of awareness weeks.