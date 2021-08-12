Village defence committees being rejuvenated to counter terrorism in J&K

In the backdrop of Pakistan accelerating infiltration of trained terrorists and dropping arms and ammunition with drones in the border villages of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has started rejuvenating the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) by imparting training in handling of arms and ammunition to its members particularly in villages along the Line of Control (LOC).

Training in weapon handling, firing and weapon maintenance is being imparted to VDC members in the Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu that are the traditional infiltration route of terrorists.

As an institution to keep an eye on activities of inimical elements in the remote villages and also thwart attacks of terrorists, the VDCs have played a significant role in assisting the forces in counter terrorism operations.

VDCs were first setup in the mid-1990s in the Chenab valley area of Jammu for the self defence of people in remote hilly villages against terrorism. The VDCs consist of villagers as well as police officers. Troubled regions of far flung villages of Jammu and Kashmir were heavily manifested with militancy and there were no police or army pickets near these inaccessible villages. VDCs were setup and were trained by security forces, provided with weapons and wireless sets to counter terrorist attacks.

About 450 such VDCs are functional mostly in Jammu region for which men as well as women have been trained for self-defence and to counter any attack by terrorists. All the members are trained by security forces personnel in elementary battle craft, field craft and weapon handling. In between, the VDCs were discouraged by certain political set up in J&K but were being activated now in view of the changing security environment.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen over three decades of terrorism and insurgency that has devastated not only the state administration, but also the lives of the people. The concept of VDC is not restricted to only self-defence of far flung villages, but it also enhances the image of security forces in the local populace.

The increasing terrorism could only be stopped with the help of locals, the security grid and intelligence input can work flawlessly with the help of locals only, said an Army officer.

VDCs act as small defensive units that have helped in reduction of terrorism, but regular inputs by villagers also helped in identifying and curbing the infiltration routes often used by terrorists, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the first woman VDC was setup in twin villages of Marrah and Kulali, which became a role model for others. Women of such areas have established fine examples when it comes to save lives of not only own family but also the entire village.

Arms training to VDC members was recently imparted in the Songri, Ghambir, Kandi, Khawas, Samote and Budhal in Rajouri district and areas of Chasana, Mamankot in Reasi district where the Army assisted the members of VDC in further improving their self defence capabilities and they were briefed about the modus operandi of terrorists in order to execute swift and effective response, tactics being employed by anti-national elements and how important their role is to ensure sustained peace and prosperity in the region. Similar training was imparted in Mendhar that is along the LOC in Poonch district.