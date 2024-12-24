Viksit Bharat can be achieved through fundamental change in mindset towards making India developed by 2047: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with a group of eminent economists and thought leaders in preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26 at NITI Aayog.

In his remarks at the meeting, PM Modi thanked the speakers for their insightful views. The Prime Minister emphasised that Viksit Bharat can be achieved through a fundamental change in mindset which is focused towards making India developed by 2047.

During the meeting which was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, economists shared suggestions on wide range of topics including employment generation, skill development, enhancing agricultural productivity, attracting investment, boosting exports among others.

Multiple renowned economists and analysts participated in the interaction, including Dr. Surjit S Bhalla, Dr. Ashok Gulati, Dr. Sudipto Mundle, Dharmakirti Joshi, Janmejaya Sinha, Madan Sabnavis, Prof. Amita Batra, Ridham Desai, Prof. Chetan Ghate, Prof. Bharat Ramaswami, Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Shri Siddhartha Sanyal, Dr. Laveesh Bhandari, Ms. Rajani Sinha, Prof. Keshab Das, Dr. Pritam Banerjee, Shri Rahul Bajoria, Shri Nikhil Gupta and Prof. Shashwat Alok.

The meeting was held on the theme “Maintaining India’s growth momentum at a time of Global uncertainty”.

Participants shared their views on several significant issues including navigating challenges posed by global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, strategies to enhance employment particularly among youth and create sustainable job opportunities across sectors, strategies to align education and training programmes with the evolving needs of the job market, enhancing agricultural productivity and creating sustainable rural employment opportunities, attracting private investment and mobilizing public funds for infrastructure projects to boost economic growth and create jobs and promoting financial inclusion and boosting exports and attracting foreign investment.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025.