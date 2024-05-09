Vikramaditya’s assets worth Rs 100.51 cr

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time former CM Late Virbhadra Singh and MP Pratibha Singh, has assets worth Rs 100.51 crore, a minor fall from 2022 when he had contested Assembly elections.

Singh, a two-time MLA, filed his nomination paper from Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Thursday on the Congress ticket.

He has total assets of Rs 100.51 crore, with movable assets of Rs 10.03 crore and immovable assets of Rs 90.49 crore, whereas against his spouse column, it is mentioned that details are “not known.” He has liabilities of Rs 1.25 crore.

Singh has a Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Ignis among cars, while his gym equipment, a laptop, and mobiles are worth Rs 10 lakh.

His gold ornaments and diamonds are worth Rs 29.33 lakh and in March 2023, he purchased 1200 gm of gold worth Rs 73.62 lakh.

The inherited assets of 34-year-old Singh, who is the titular king of the erstwhile princely state of Rampur Bushahr, are Rs 85.94 crore.

Among his prized possessions is Holly Lodge House in Shimla worth Rs 34.90 crore, and Padam Palace in Rampur worth Rs 30.52 crore.

Several cases are pending against him in different courts. There are six cases against him at Shimla alone and two at Udaipur in Rajasthan. He has three income tax cases against him, and the ED is pursuing matters against him in New Delhi.

He has shown sources of income from agriculture, horticulture, business income, and salary as MLA/minister and as Director, Maple Destination and Dreambuild Private Limited.

Having an MA (History) degree from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Singh’s affidavit reflected a fall of 0.9 per cent in assets from 2022, when he contested the Shimla (Rural) assembly segment for the second time. In 2022, he had reported assets of Rs 101.40 crore.