Vikramaditya cautions Kangna Ranaut not to cross limits

As BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut and Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh engage in a war of words, Singh has cautioned her not to cross her limits by making illogical personal attacks.

“As the voting day is approaching, her mental balance is deteriorating. The kind of language she is using for him clearly shows that she is completely distraught after visualizing her defeat,” he claimed.

Lashing out at Kangna, he said: “She not only lacks political acumen, but also has no knowledge of the history of the country or the state. She neither knows about the independence of the country nor about the first Prime Minister of the country.”

Advertisement

Till today she has not told her vision to the people of Mandi, as to what her priorities will be for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, after becoming MP, he said, adding that she is seeking votes for herself by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her public meetings.

While addressing his public meetings at Gagal, Pedi, Rewalsar, Leda at various places in Balh assembly constituency on Wednesday, Vikramaditya Singh said that after becoming MP of Mandi, he will make efforts for the constitution of Himachal Regiment in the Army.

“A multi-storey reading room and library will be opened in the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mandi town. An indoor stadium will also be constructed in Mandi to promote healthy living among the youth,” he said.

Singh said that he has a clear vision for Mandi parliamentary constituency and aims to make this parliamentary constituency an ideal one, provide employment to the youth, make Mandi a smart city and ensure development plans are executed on the ground.

Accusing the BJP to be anti-women and anti-employees, Singh said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had approached the Election Commission and requested to stall the Mahila Samman Yojana launched by the Congress government in the state.

“The Congress government will not stop this scheme and after the election results are declared, all the eligible women will get two months’ honorarium of Rs. 3,000 in their accounts,” he said, urging all eligible women to fill this form.

Vikramaditya Singh said that if BJP comes to power in the state, then immediately after coming to power, it will stop the old pension of the employees as it has done in Rajasthan.

Former Minister Prakash Chaudhary in his address said that the Congress high command has fielded a young, educated and experienced leader from Mandi parliamentary constituency, who has a vision for the development of this area.

On the other hand, the BJP has fielded an actor ignoring its senior leaders, who has no knowledge about the country and the state, Vikramaditya Singh will become the MP from Mandi this time, he claimed.