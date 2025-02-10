Vijender Gupta demands restoration of ‘sheesh mahal’

BJP MLA-elect from Rohini, Vijender Gupta on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena demanding that “sheesh mahal”, the then-official residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, be restored to its original condition.

In his letter addressed to the LG, Gupta alleged that Kejriwal transformed his official residence into a grand “sheesh mahal” using public funds, which was completely illegal and unethical.

Claiming that the modifications were carried out without any official approval or adherence to prescribed procedures, he said the residence’s area was expanded from 10,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters, encroaching upon adjacent government properties.

He asserted that this was not just a violation of government regulations but also a blatant misuse of public funds.

Attacking Kejriwal, Gupta said, “the former Chief Minister claimed to be a common man, but he used public money to build himself a lavish palace. Is this the same Arvind Kejriwal who once preached simplicity and honesty before coming to power ?.”

He also demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

The probe must be expedited so that Delhi’s citizens can see how the so-called ‘honest’ Kejriwal ruthlessly spent their hard-earned money on his extravagant palace, added Gupta.