Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 was observed at all branches and offices of UCO BANK, New Delhi Zone from 26.10.2021 ( Tuesday ) to 01.11.2021(Monday) on the theme “स्वतंत्रभारत @75: सत्यनिष्ठासेआत्मनिर्भरता- Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity”.

The observance of the week commenced with all the employees taking the Integrity Pledge which was administered by ShriSujoyDutta, Zonal Manager, New Delhi Zone, UCO Bank.

A series of events like College and poster making competition, Quiz Competition for employees on the said theme, Customer outreach programs, Student Awareness programmes and Gram Sabhas were organized by the branches of New Delhi Zone, UCO Bank during the Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021.

Zonal Office, New Delhi UCO Bank was honoured to organize an address by SHRI SHRIKANT NAMDEO, the Hon. Director, Department of Financial Services, Government of India to further spread awareness and to motivate the employees to remain vigilant at all times while discharging their duties as bankers.

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021 concluded with the Diwali greetings by the Zonal Manager, Shri SujoyDutta to all the Employees and Customers of UCO Bank.