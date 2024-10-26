Vice President urges IIT-Jodhpur graduates to innovate and embrace lifelong learning

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged young graduates, especially IITians, to be explorers of innovation and learning beyond textbooks.

Speaking at the 10th convocation of IIT Jodhpur on Saturday, he remarked, “Be a traveler in pursuit of innovation, learning beyond textbooks; India (Bharat) holds boundless beauty, wisdom, and nature’s bounty.”

Highlighting the transformative role of IITs, he said, “Our IITs cultivate thinkers who grasp our nation’s depth and complexities. Dream, dream, dream—never stop.”

He encouraged students to face challenges with the spirit of Swami Vivekananda, emphasizing, “Let lifelong learning be your guide.”

The Vice President concluded by inspiring the graduates, “Go forth and make India proud, embodying peace and harmony.”

Union Art and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, India Foundation President Dr Ram Madhav, and a distinguished assembly of dignitaries were present at the event.

Medals, awards, and degrees were conferred upon the graduates by the honored guests.