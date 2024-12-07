Vice President to visit International Gita Mahotsav on Dec 8

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the International Gita Mahotsav-2024 being held in Kurukshetra on 8 December.

In view of the security of the arrival of VVIPs in this program, aerial devices like drones, gliders, etc., in the venue and surrounding areas will be banned.

Sharing more details, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, Neha Singh said that orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), in order to maintain law and order and peace from the security point of view, on December 8.

According to an official statement, no vehicle should be parked on both sides of the road within a radius of 100 meters on VIP Marg, NIT Kurukshetra, Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth and its surroundings.

Besides this, there will be a complete ban on gathering of 5 or more persons in the area of 100 meters of the VIP route, carrying sticks, swords, axes, firearms and any other lethal weapon, open petrol, diesel bottles, cans, flying drones/gliders at the helipad site, the event venue on the VIP route and around it.

Deputy Commissioner Singh said that any kind of ‘dharna’ demonstration within a radius of 500 meters of the event venue and on both sides of the roads.

Legal action will be implemented against those who disobey these orders under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.