Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah address the Governors’ conference

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today urged Governors and Lt. Governors to be pro-active in overseeing the implementation of Central programmes in their States and Union Territories.

Addressing the Conference of Governors and Lt. Governors, Naidu said the Governors should mobilise people to enthusiastically participate in the nation-building initiatives.

For the progress of the nation, the Governors should “monitor and guide the wide range of initiatives launched by the Central Government inspired by the philosophy of Sab Ka Saath — Sab Ka Prayas,” he said.

Naidu shared his thoughts and concerns with the participants on a range of issues including environmental protection, promotion of entrepreneurship among farmers, healthcare for all, promotion of Constitutional values and ethics in public life.

“Governors and Lt. Governors should function not only as constitutional authority but with the moral authority of an elder statesman,” Naidu stressed.

He lauded Team India’s efforts in administering over 100 crore anti-Covid vaccines and urged the Governors to do the needful to help citizens overcome vaccine hesitancy as warranted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the largest campaign in the world against Covid. The whole world appreciates the manner in which India fought the pandemic, he said.

The Prime Minister talked to Chief Ministers 20 times through video conference and gave them guidance, Shah said. The Prime Minister talked to Governors also on the role that could be played by Raj Bhavans in fighting the pandemic, the Home Minister said.