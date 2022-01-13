Follow Us:
Vice President greets the nation on the eve of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu and other festivals

The Vice President said “May Makar Sankranti bring prosperity, peace and harmony in everyone’s life.”

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 13, 2022 7:15 pm

Photo: file photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

In a message, he said “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.”

“Dedicated to the Sun God, Makar Sankranti signifies the beginning of the auspicious Uttarayana period. The festival is known by different names in different parts of our country,” he said.

“It is Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, in Punjab and Haryana it is called Lohri and Khichdi festival in Bihar. Reflecting the underlying cultural unity of our country, all these festivals symbolize good harvest, prosperity and gratitude,” he said.

