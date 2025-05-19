Vice President Dhankhar commends CJI for emphasizing adherence to protocol

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday appreciated Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai’s remarks emphasizing the importance of protocol, stating that he is “truly beholden” to the CJI for drawing attention to the issue, as he himself has been a “sufferer” of protocol breaches.

“This morning, I was reminded of something very critical for the country—not for oneself, but for the system. What the present Chief Justice said is important: we must believe in protocol,” said Dhankhar.

“The Chief Justice of India holds a high constitutional office, and protocol for that office is placed very high. When he raised this issue, it wasn’t personal—it was about the dignity of the position he holds. I am confident this will be taken seriously by everyone,” Dhankhar said in a statement.

“In a sense, I am also a sufferer. You often see photographs of the President and the Prime Minister, but rarely of the Vice President. Once I demit office, I will ensure that my successor is not similarly overlooked. I am truly grateful to the Chief Justice for bringing this to the attention of the bureaucracy. Adherence to protocol is fundamental,” he added.

The Vice President was responding to Chief Justice Gavai’s recent remarks regarding protocol breaches. On Sunday, CJI Gavai expressed his disappointment over the absence of senior administrative officials to receive him at a felicitation ceremony in Mumbai.