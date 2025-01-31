Vice Admiral Swaminathan takes over as Head, Warship Production and Acquisition

Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan has taken over as the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition today, succeeding Vice Admiral B Sivakumar. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987, Swaminathan holds a post-graduate degree from IIT, Kharagpur. With a career spanning over 37 years, he has had extensive experience, including serving for more than nine years aboard the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat in various roles.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that throughout his career, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has held several key positions, such as Fleet Engineer Officer for the Western Fleet, General Manager (Refit) at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Director of Personnel, and Principal Director of Ship Production in New Delhi. He played a crucial role in the acquisition of the Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya, serving as Warship Production Superintendent in Russia and as Principal Director of Aircraft Carrier Projects in Delhi.

Advertisement

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, the Vice Admiral is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nao Sena Medal for his exceptional service. Before assuming his current position, he served as the Director General of Naval Projects, Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard in Mumbai, and held various senior roles in New Delhi, including ACOM (D&R) and ACOM (Mod). His appointment strengthens India’s naval leadership in the ongoing evolution of warship production and acquisition, the statement read.

Advertisement