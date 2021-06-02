Commissioned into the Indian in July 1983, Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh is a Qualified Flying Instructor with Master Green instrument rating. He has flown HT-2, Kiran HJT 16, TS 11 Iskra, Hunter, Harrier Gr 3, Jet Provost, Chetak, Gazelle, Hawk and Mig 29 KUB aircraft during his illustrious career.

The Admiral has held various challenging staff, command and diplomatic assignments during his distinguished naval career and has had wide-ranging experience onboard diverse platforms.

He has commanded various frontline ships and Naval Air Squadrons including INS Himgiri, INS Ranvijay, INS Ranvir, INAS 551B, INAS 300 as well as the premier Air Base INS Hansa. Additionally, he was also appointed Indian Defence Advisor (Kenya, Tanzania and Seychelles) from 2005 to 2008.

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, he was commissioned into the Electrical Branch of the Indian Navy in January 1985.

Meanwhile, in the Indian Army, Lt Gen Ajai Singh assumed charge as the 16th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), the only tri-service theatre command of the armed forces, based at Port Blair.

Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair took over as the 21st Director General of the Assam Rifles (popularly known as Sentinels of the North-East) while Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over the reins of Eastern Command as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.