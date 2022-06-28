Follow Us:
‘Vibrant India’  trade fair from 15 July

The exhibition to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi will witness houseware, kitchenware, tableware, hotelware, glassware, plasticware, thermoware, utensils, kitchen appliances, crockery, home appliances & stainless steel Industry.

SNS | June 28, 2022 9:02 pm

India’s one of the biggest integrated housewares & home appliances trade fair, ‘Vibrant India’, will be organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 15 to 17 July.

The exhibition will witness houseware, kitchenware, tableware, hotelware, glassware, plasticware, thermoware, utensils, kitchen appliances, crockery, home appliances & stainless steel Industry.

The three-day exhibition,to be held along with celebrations of houseware & home appliances of Indian industry is expected to attract the participation of over  500 domestic and international exhibitors, informed  Narendra Diwaker, MD, Vibrant India and organizer of Vibrant India expo.

