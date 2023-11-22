Haryana’s start-up policy shows results at IITF Delhi

Haryana government’s start-up scheme, which was launched to motivate the state’s youth to implement their novel ideas and adopt entrepreneurship and become self-reliant, has started showing results and is now gaining prominence amongst the youth . Taking advantage of this state government’s initiative, the youth of Haryana are stepping forward to become entrepreneurs. Some young entrepreneurs of the state are participating in the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 bring held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and they have showcased their products at the Haryana Pavilion . The success of this scheme, initiated to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, is now evident as several young entrepreneurs from Haryana are emerging.

E-Cycles to Address Three Issues

In the IITF at Pragati Maidan, innovative start-ups from Haryana, including small businesses associated with MSMEs from different parts of Haryana are showcased. These start-ups not only provide solutions to problems of environmental pollution and traffic jams but also contribute towards solving life style related health issues . Among them is an e-cycle developed using modern technology, contributing to both health and environmental awareness. The project of e-cycling in Haryana is led by start-up developer Vikas Yadav, who previously worked with the renowned company ‘Tesla’ in Tokyo, Japan, and returned to India after the COVID pandemic to start his own venture in Rewari, Haryana.

Turning Crisis into Opportunity

Due to outbreak of covid pandemic, Vikas lost his job in Japan and returned to India. Seeing people facing problems of traffic jams daily and prevailing public health issues, Vikas decided to design an e-cycle. Inspired by the ‘Make in India’ campaign, he set his goal for ‘Make in Haryana.’ He prepared a battery pack using Panasonic battery cells, which are perfect for e-cycles. This e-cycle is designed to cater to all segments, with a cost of only ₹3 for a 50-60 km ride in rural areas and up to ₹5 in urban areas.

India’s First Cycle Company with Front Drive, Mid-Drive, and Rear Drive Options

Vikas mentioned that it is India’s first cycle company with options for front-drive, mid-drive and rear-drive in e-cycles. He revealed that he has sent samples for export to countries like South Korea, the Netherlands and South Africa. The start-up has received a positive response internationally, and Vikas attributes this success to Haryana government’s excellent business-friendly policies and initiatives.