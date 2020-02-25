Veteran journalist and former Associate Editor of The Statesman, Keith Flory, passed away early Tuesday in Bengaluru at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and two daughters.

Flory chose to hang up his boots after more than half a century with The Statesman and moved to Bengaluru from New Delhi last year because of ill-health. As a reporter, chief reporter, defense and parliamentary correspondent, he mentored at least two generations of journalists. As a leader writer, his comments were precise and incisive.

His work has been admired by politicians like Yashwant Sinha as well who has mentioned him in his autobiography, Relentless.