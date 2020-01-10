Veteran broadcaster, poet and academician Obaid Siddiqui passed away in a Ghaziabad hospital due to health related problems.

Siddiqui, 63, was quite unwell due to multiple ailments and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, for the past one week where he breathed his last on Thursday morning, said Qurban Ali, his former colleague.

His burial will be held at Jamia Qabaristan after Friday prayers at 2 PM, Ali said.

Siddiqui is survived by a daughter and two brothers.

Born in Meerut in 1957, Siddiqui received higher education a the Aligarh Muslim University and joined the All India Radio at Srinagar station in 1988, Ali said.

He later moved to London to work with BBC Urdu service, where he stayed till 1996. In 2004, he joined Jamia Millia Islamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre and later rose to become its director. Siddiqui, who also worked with NDTV, was also known as an Urdu poet.