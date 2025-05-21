Storytelling session on Tagore

A Nobel laureate, poet, philosopher, and visionary, Tagore was also a master storyteller. Through his short stories, he explored the depths of human emotion, the complexities of society, and the subtleties of everyday life. His characters—simple, flawed, and deeply human—continue to resonate with readers even today.

Choto Pran Choto Byatha brings one to Tagore’s world: a world where tradition meets rebellion, where silence speaks louder than words, and where the smallest moments reveal the deepest truths.

Presented by Advertising Club Kolkata, Inner Circle Advertising and others this unique event of storytelling and Rabindrasangeet opens on 21 May at Gyan Manch. The storytellers are Sohag Sen, Bijoylakshmi Burman, Chaiti Ghoshal, Sharmistha Goswami Chatterjee, Rubai Maity, Sutirtha Bedagna and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee. Shabnam Meghali from Shantiniketan shall weave the stories with soulful songs by Tagore.

