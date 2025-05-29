VD Satheeshan using Nilambur bypoll to target me, not Pinarayi Vijayan: PV Anvar

Trinamul Congress’s Kerala chief and former Left MLA PV Anvar on Thursday came out strongly against UDF Chairman and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, alleging that the senior Congress leader is using the upcoming Nilambur bypoll to target him rather than Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to media persons in Nilambur on Thursday, Anvar asked whether UDF Chairman VD Satheesan intends to corner him or Pinarayi Vijayan through the Nilambur by-election.

“Is this byelection really about cornering Pinarayi Vijayan or me? Isn’t it obvious that the UDF is targeting me? This move has an ulterior motive, and I have my own suspicions about what it could be,” Anvar said.

Anwar also asked why he is being targeted. “I have no issue with him (VD Satheesan). He also has no issue with me. In this situation, he has some ulterior motive behind targeting me. The UDF leadership may not have understood it now. We are investigating what that mystery is,” Anvar said.

Anvar further said he had been expecting to meet AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, having been asked to reach Kozhikode by 5 pm on Wednesday. However, Anvar said he could not meet Venugopal despite waiting until 7.45 pm. Later, he was informed that Venugopal had some urgent matters to attend to, Anvar added.

Anvar said his sources in Congress told him that Satheeshan had threatened to resign if Venugopal proceeded with a meeting with him.

VD Satheesan’s stance is that PV Anvar can join the UDF only after he unconditionally retracts all his statements criticising UDF leaders and the candidate.

With this, the issue of inducting P V Anvar into the UDF remains unresolved. In this situation, Trinamool Congress Malappuram district secretary Abdurahman may enter the fray in Nilambur.

It was expected that AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal’s intervention would resolve the controversy over inducting P V Anvar into the UDF. However, Venugopal’s refusal to meet Anvar on Wednesday has left the issue unresolved.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikkutty will intervene to resolve the dispute with Trinamool Congress Kerala chief PV Anvar.