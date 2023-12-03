Vasundhara Raje wins Jhalarapatan seat by a margin of 53,193 votes

Former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday won the Jhalarapatan assembly seat by defeating the nearest rival of the Congress candidate RamLal by a margin of 53,193 votes. She got 1,8831 votes.

This is Raje’s fifth consecutive victory on this seat. In the 2018 assembly polls, she had won this seat by defeating Congress candidate Manvendra Singh by a margin of 34,980 votes. In 1985-90, she had represented the Dholpur assembly seat.

Raje was MP from Jhalawar constituency for five times in the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th Lok Sabha.

