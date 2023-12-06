Vasundhara Raje heads to Delhi amid speculations over BJP’s Rajasthan CM pick

Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday night left for Delhi amid speculations over BJP’s chief ministerial pick for the desert state. Raje’s visit to Delhi holds significance amid reports that the BJP may go with a new face for Rajasthan chief minister’s post.

The saffron party has won the recently concluded assembly elections in three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, even after three days of the victory, the party has not been able to decide who will become the CM in any of the states.

In Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje is seen as the front-runner for the CM post along with Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath Yogi. However, with Balaknath yet to resign as MP and Vasundhara being called to Delhi, speculations are rife in the political circles that she may once again trounce her rivals to get the top job in the desert state.

#WATCH | Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje leaves for Delhi from Jaipur airport. pic.twitter.com/SviAdgBiz5 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

Earlier today, 10 of the 12 BJP MPs who won the assembly elections in the three Hindi heartland states resigned from Lok Sabha. Balaknath and Union Minister of State Renuka Singh, who won in Chhattisgarh, are yet to resign.

According to reports, Raje is likely to meet BJP central leadership in Delhi. The development comes a day after more than 50 newly elected BJP MLAs paid a visit to her Civil Lines residence. This was seen as a show of strength by Raje, who has a history of confrontations with the party’s high command.

Meanwhile, a fake letter announcing Balaknath’s appointment as Chief Minister of Rajasthan is also being circulated on social media. In the letter, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari have been named as his two deputies.

However, Balaknath has termed the letter “fake” He posted the the letter on his Instagram page. Dated December 6, 2023, the fake letter was bearing the signature of Arun Singh, National General Secretary of the BJP.