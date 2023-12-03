Logo

# India

Vasundhara Raje credits PM Modi for victory in Rajasthan’s assembly polls

The former chief minister and vice-president of the BJP termed it the victory guaranteed by Narendra Modi.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | December 3, 2023 6:00 pm

Vasundhara Raje

Overwhelmed by the Lotus’ return to power in the state, former chief minister and National Vice-President of the BJP Vasundhara Raje said here on Sunday that the victory of the party in Rajasthan was the victory guaranteed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Modi mantra is the victory of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” she said in a statement here.

She said the victory was attributed to the strategy of Union Minister Amit Shah and the efficient leadership of the party’s National President JP Nadda. “This victory is the victory of making Modi ji prime minister again in 2024,” she asserted.

“People of Rajasthan rejected the Congress’ resolve and supported the BJP,” she added.

