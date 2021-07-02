The Union health minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan today took to Twitter and slammed Rahul Gandhi over alleged corruption by the Congress-ruled-Rajasthan government in purchasing oxygen concentrators.

Vardhan took a dig at Rahul Gandhi in a tweet where he wrote, “@Rahul Gandhi JI, drop white paper shenanigans and focus on these dark, murky dealings.”

The health minister further wrote, “First, Punjab, now Rajasthan # Pandemic profiteering is in vogue in INC ruled states. Bloated prices of O2 concentrators purchased by Rajasthan Govt reeks of corruption”.

It was just yesterday that the Union health minister had lashed out at Rahul over social media where the latter wrote that it’s been almost July but no signs of vaccines.

Dr Vardhan had written, ” I’m seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding #LargestVaccineDrive. Stating facts below so people can judge the intentions of these leaders. After GOI provided 75 % of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 crore doses were given in June.”