Varanasi court again rejects masjid panel’s plea to stop Gyanvapi survey

The Varanasi district court has again rejected an application of Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee demanding to stop the ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex, on Thursday. The district judge, Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesh, said that orders have already been given to the district magistrate to preserve the evidence found in the survey. In such a situation, the masjid panel’s application to stop the survey cannot be entertained.

The judge said this matter has already been raised in the high court and the Supreme Court and were rejected at both the places. In such a situation, this court has no jurisdiction to hear this matter. If the committee wants, it can go to the Supreme Court in this matter.

In its application, the AIMC had contended that the Archaeological Survey of India cannot conduct a survey in Gyanvapi without depositing fees and no notice was served in this regard. It claimed that the survey was being conducted against the law and therefore, the survey work in Gyanvapi should be stopped.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court had fixed September 26 for the order. Due to the non-functioning of the court on September 26, the date for the order was fixed for Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, hearing was also held in the district judge’s court on the application filed by Rakhi Singh, the litigant of Maa Shringar Gauri case, to get the ASI survey of the sealed house located at Gyanvapi. A copy of the application was given to all parties involved in the case.

The court fixed October 5 as the next date of hearing. The opposition Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee can file an objection to this application if they want.

The survey work of ASI in Gyanvapi has been going on since August 4. The survey work was stopped only on August 15. The evidence found during the survey is to be handed over to the district magistrate. The survey report will be presented in the court of the Varanasi district judge by October 6.