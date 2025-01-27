Vandalisation of Ambedkar’s statue in Amritsar under AAP’s nose shocking: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday strongly condemned the vandalization attempt on the Ambedkar statue in Amritsar under the very nose of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state on the Republic Day.

He condemned the AAP, alleging that the party on one hand swears by Dr Ambedkar to play vote bank politics, but keeps mum when Dalits are hurt.

Scores of Congress workers, under the leadership of Yadav, on Monday held a candle-light march at C-D Block, Jahangirpuri main road in the Badli Assembly constituency, to protest against the vandalisation of the Ambedkar statue.

Congress workers also held candle-light marches across all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, where people shouted slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP.

Yadav expressed shock over the AAP government in Punjab failing to protect the statue of the architect of the Constitution from the disrespect that too on the occasion of the Republic Day, which is the anniversary of the Constitution, and stressed that it was a matter of grave concern for the entire country.

Yadav said that security on the Republic Day should have been tighter than ever, considering the fact that the Ambedkar statue was located at Town Hall on the heritage street to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and someone could climb on it with a hammer, attempting to break it, was something very shocking.

The Congress leader said that the vandalism of the Ambedkar statue was yet another instance of the complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab under the AAP Government, alleging that anti-social elements and criminals were calling the shots.

He hit-out at the AAP government, stating that it has turned out to be an abject failure not only in maintaining law and order, but also in every other aspect of governance, in Punjab.

Yadav said that it seemed that the vandalism inflicted on the statue was a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of Dalits, and has asked the AAP chief whether he was in control of the Punjab Police, if not his party’s government.