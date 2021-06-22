Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has called for extending the drive-in Vaccination facility wherein the individual seeking vaccination has the option to drive into the nearest Vaccination centre in his or her own vehicle or transport and receive the jab while sitting in the vehicle itself.

Thereafter, the individual can be advised to keep the vehicle parked and wait there for the mandatory 30 minutes of observation period during which, if possible, he or she could also be served a light refreshment like a pack of juice etc. He said, this experiment had been very successfully tried with encouraging results in several districts of the country and could also be replicated here, in order to make the vaccination drive faster and more friendly.

While launching the “Vaccines for All-Free for All” programme from the holy town of Katra situated in the lap of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the Minister said it is an occasion for all of us, particularly the youth, to take a pledge to accomplish the world’s largest Free Vaccination Drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and set an example for other countries.

He also instructed the administration to make the Vaccination drive more hospitable by arranging separate waiting and holding zones, and during the holding period of 30 minutes the health workers or doctor present there could offer COVID awareness tips and if possible, also use audio-video means for this purpose.

While appreciating J&K administration and the Health & Medical Education Department, Dr Jitendra Singh said the target of over 76% vaccination has already been achieved in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and by June end, the target of 100% will be achieved for the age group of 45 plus and a target of around 50% for 18 to 45 age group will be achieved by July end.

Jitendra Singh further praised the efforts of the administration and the health authorities in the COVID-19 vaccination process, saying J&K is only after Kerala to have vaccinated more population and it is by their efforts that Weyan village in Bandipora became the first village in the country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target.