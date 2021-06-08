The Cuttack-Bhubaneswar commissionerate police asked the inoculated people not to share their vaccination certificates on social media by saying that the act of this nature could lead to cyber fraud.

“Your personal information and some secret data used in the QR code in the certificate can help fraudsters cheat you”, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, Prateek Singh, tweeted.

The certificate carries the name, age, gender as well as vaccination details—the name of the vaccine, dates of the first and as well as the second dose and other important personal information that can be misused, the senior official said.

Police had earlier cautioned people not to share their bank details, Aadhaar number or any other personal information with unknown persons. The sharing of these personal date could come in handy for cybercriminals to perpetrate online frauds.