V-P Dhankhar, PM, other leaders pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House Complex, on his 69th Mahaparinirvana Diwas on Friday.

Several Union Ministers; Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament and other dignitaries also paid their tributes at the statue of Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion.

Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody also paid floral tributes to Babasaheb.

Suitable arrangements were made for the event at Prerna Sthal with a huge tent spread over an area of 750 sq metres – the largest ever area for this occasion. It had seating capacity for 900 people, larger than the previous location.

Prerna Sthal is a well-developed venue with upgraded technical facilities where the statues of nation’s great leaders, acting as a source of inspiration for all Indians, have been installed. Information about the statues is available digitally also at the Prerna Sthal.

Arrangements for smooth entry of visitors were made from Parliament Library Gate side, who visited Prerna Sthal in large numbers to pay their homage to Baba Saheb.

On the occasion, Birla in a post on X said, “I pay tributes to the nation builder, guardian of social justice and Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His dream of an egalitarian society, his invaluable teachings, and his incomparable contributions in the making of the Constitution will always inspire us.”