Uttarakhand top performer in Sustainable Development Goals: Niti Aayog

Uttarakhand has emerged as a leader in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country. This was highlighted in the ‘SDG report 2023-24’ released by the Niti Ayog on Friday.

Speaking on the Niti Ayog report, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that this achievement is the result of the hard work of the people of Uttarakhand, along with their blessings and cooperation with the state government. “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the renewed efforts of our double-engine government, Uttarakhand is advancing towards becoming a leader state in the country. Uttarakhand’s top position in the ‘Sustainable Development Goals 2023-2024’ report released by NITI Aayog is evidence of this. I extend my compliments to my Cabinet colleagues and officials in the state government,” Dhami said.

The SDG report released by the NITI Aayog on Friday stated that Uttarakhand met all the standards of Sustainable Development Goals and emerged as the first in the country to progress towards their attainment.

Advertisement

Dhami added that Uttarakhand is rapidly progressing towards its development targets under the SDGs. “Our government is making sustained growth in the direction of ‘developed Uttarakhand’ in sync with the concept of maintaining balance between ecology and economy. Our top priority is to establish a transparent system in the state and achieve all-round, holistic growth,” the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.