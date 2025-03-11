Uttarakhand govt connects 13 hill towns with air services

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday launched four new heli services extending domestic air connectivity to Nainital, Bageshwar, Mussoorie and Haldwani.

So far, 13 hill towns in the state have been connected with domestic air services under the Udaan scheme of the centre.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Udaan scheme to increase air services in the hill towns will provide impetus to tourism and economic development in the state. Better air connectivity will bring positive changes in the lives of local people. Besides being sought after tourist areas Bageshwar, Nainital and Mussoorie are also important cultural and spiritual destinations of the state. The natural beauty, serene valleys, lush green mountains, historical temples and rich culture of these areas attract global tourists.”

The chief minister, during the inauguration of the helicopter services from Dehradun to Bageshwar, Nainital and Mussoorie, and another between Haldwani and Bageshwar, stated that heli services to these hill areas would reduce journey time from present 8-10 hours to one hour. Besides, in case of emergency, people living in the far off hills will get the much-needed help.

“Udan scheme was started with the aim to help common man to travel by air. It has contributed significantly in strengthening air connectivity in the hills leading to construction of new air strips and heliports in several parts of the state. Efforts are on to render 18 heliports operational under the Udan scheme of the centre. Of these heli services have been successfully started from 12 heliports” said Dhami.

Apart from today’s newly-added towns, heli services in Gauchar, Srinagar, Chinyalisaur, Haldwani, Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Champawat and Almora were already launched successfully in the last few months.

The CM added that heli services in Uttarakhand would not only facilitate transportation but will also act as lifeline for the remote and inaccessible places in the state specially during natural calamity.

The Newly-started Udan heli service from Dehradun to Mussoorie will be part of the Air Connectivity Scheme of the state while the other three will be operated under the regional connectivity scheme of the centre. Mussoorie-Dehradun sorties will take place in a five-seater providing services between Dehradun – Mussoorie, while seven-seater flying machines will be used from Dehradun to Bageshwar and Nainital and Haldwani to Bageshwar.