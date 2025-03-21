Dhami government to provide Eid gift kits to poor Muslims

Uttarakhand’s BJP government will offer food and clothes as Eid gifts to economically poor Muslims in the state. The Dhami government will dole out Eid gifts as kits with the help of State Wakf Board that will identify the beneficiaries.

Eid gifts provided by the Dhami government to the economically weaker muslim community members on Eid will be in the form of kits carrying daily needs items.

Advertisement

The gift kits will include clothes for women members of the family, milk, dry fruits, sugar, vermicelli and rice, informed Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams. Shams stated that the decision to support poor members of the muslim community was taken in a recently held online meeting of the board and its affiliated committees in the state.

Advertisement

According to the Chairman of the Waqf Boardclothes in gift kits will be for mothers, sisters and daughters in the families. “CEO Wakf board has been instructed to make all arrangements to distribute Eid gifts to the people. It has been decided that this kit will be made available by the respective Waqf Committees. Committees lacking adequate resources to prepare gift kits will be helped by bigger committees to manage their plans. State Waqf Board office can also be contacted for this” said Shams.

Uttarakhand wakf board has also decided to review the rents being paid to it by those who have hired its properties.

“Board will soon review the rents being paid on its properties across the state. Large number of people have rented out the wakf properties but the rent amount has always remained almost negligible, only symbolic token amounts. It has decided that Uttarakhand Waqf Board will now fix rent according to the circle rates as fixed by the government. At the same time, action will also be taken against illegal occupants” said board Chairman.

Shams added that the state government will soon nominate two members in the Board to take action against illegal occupants of the wakf properties.

According to Shadab Shams, hundreds of acres of the waqf properties are under encroachments which will be taken back in coming days.”A complaint will be filed in the Land Fraud Committee to take action against encroachments of wakf properties. Several such properties have been identified in Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand. Buildings and other infrastructures developed on encroached lands will be dismantled to construct residential apartments, schools and hospitals” said Shams.