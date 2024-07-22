Trinamul workers injured on way to rally

Several Trinamul Congress workers on their way to the 21 July meeting, were injured in a road mishap at Kalikatala near Canning in South 24- Parganas. Police said that a car carrying Trinamul workers met with an accident. The incident occurred this morning in the Canning East assembly segment of South 24-Parganas. The identities of the injured are yet to be known. They have been admitted to a private hospital.

Area MLA Shawkat Molla later met the accident victims. According to local sources, several Trinamul workers were travelling in a car towards Esplanade in Kolkata. The car suddenly lost control in the Kalikatala area of Canning. The driver and passengers were injured in the accident. The exact number of passengers in the car was not yet known, but reports indicated that eight Trinamul workers were injured. Upon hearing about the accident, local Trinamul leaders arranged for the injured to be admitted to the hospital.

Since the morning, roads have been crowded with workers and supporters heading towards the Trinamul’s Martyrs’ Day programme in Esplanade. Many had already arrived in Kolkata the previous night. Trinamul workers and supporters from various parts of the city and suburbs marched towards Esplanade. Supporters from the districts also marched to Esplanade from Sealdah and Howrah stations. Trinamul workers and supporters from the Sundarbans reached Kolkata by boat.

Advertisement