Uttarakhand mandates Covid tests for patients with influenza-like symptoms

The Uttarakhand government has mandated that patients with influenza-like symptoms undergo Covid-19 tests, both Rapid and RT-PCR l, following the detection of three positive cases in the state last week. The Uttarakhand Health Department has alerted district administrations to keep track of the travel histories of such patients within their jurisdictions.

Forced by rising Covid-19 cases in different parts of the country, the state health department has decided to conduct Rapid and RT-PCR tests for all patients suffering from influenza, which is also a common symptom of Covid-19. Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar stated that there is no cause for panic, but an alert has been issued across the state following the detection of three Covid-19 positive cases last week. All three patients had recent travel histories to states where Covid-19 cases are rising.

“Sufficient Rapid and RT-PCR test kits will be made available at all Covid testing centres across the state. Patients with influenza-like symptoms will be required to undergo both Rapid and RT-PCR tests for Covid-19. All hospital managements have been directed to prepare for any potential emergency challenges in the coming days. District administrations have also been instructed to maintain sufficient stocks of oxygen and keep special wards ready in case of need,” said Dr Kumar.

The Health Secretary further said that the situation in the state is fully under control and that the state government is ready to deal with every challenge. Officials, doctors, and health department authorities have been directed to provide medical supplies and materials needed for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in hospitals, health centres, and government medical colleges.”

Dr Kumar added, “Besides accelerating Covid investigations, the state health department will also strengthen its monitoring system for patients with influenza symptoms. Preparations are underway to create wards with isolation beds and ensure sufficient stocks of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, ventilators, ICU beds, activated oxygen plants, and essential medicines.

In addition to special monitoring of patients with influenza symptoms, patients visiting hospitals will also be closely monitored. According to the Health Secretary, “Both government and private hospitals and laboratories have been directed to upload Covid test reports on the Integrated Health Information Portal.”

Sharing information on condition of anonymity, a senior health officer said the department has also alerted district administrations and respective health officers to be watchful for influenza patients with recent travel histories.