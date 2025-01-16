Uttarakhand likely to implement UCC on Republic Day, 2-day ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Country’s first Uniform Civil Code(UCC) law enacted by Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami government is likely to be implemented on this Republic Day. Officials informed that training and modalities of implementing the UCC is over and the government is gearing to make the law effective on January 26 in all likelihood.

Senior officials in the state Home department informed that although the final date is yet to come from the chief minister’s end but in all probability, it’s likely to be implemented on this Republic Day. The Uttarakhand government also wants to gain political mileage by implementing the UCC on Republic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to come to Dehradun on January 28. PM Modi will be in Dehradun to inaugurate 38th national games.

Chief Minister Dhami, a couple of days back, announced that his government will soon implement the UCC and set a trend for other states as well. Dhami claimed that Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to take this step.

“We are currently working with the prospective of the likely implementation of UCC on Republic day. However final clearance is yet to come from the chief minister,” said a senior official from the state home department. The official added “Extensive training programs for UCC implementing agencies including police, registration offices across the state and local administrations in all 13 districts were held in the last fortnight spanning from January 1 to January 15. Training focussed mainly on the legal modalities for bringing the law on the ground.”

The UCC enacted by Uttarakhand government in March 2023 ensures to usher in an era of parity in personal laws and inheritance of property rights to the girls across all communities in the state. Important issues incorporated in the UCC include strict adherence to the monogamy for the people living in the state, women’s right to have share in the anscentral properties, mandatory registration of live-in relationships. It also deals with elderly parents’ right to own the properties owned by their married sons and uniformity over right of adoption for all the citizens irrespective of the religion and communities they belong to.