Uttarakhand government orders probe into land purchases beyond permissible limits

Amid demands for a strong state-centric land law, the Uttarakhand government has initiated a process to verify land purchased over 250 square metres since 2007. Besides ascertaining whether these lands are being utilised for their intended purposes, the government is contemplating reclaiming lands exceeding 250 square metres if their owners are not using them in accordance with the declared purposes.

In a letter addressed to district magistrates and the State Revenue Board Commissioner, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that individuals can purchase up to 250 square metres of land for residential purposes for themselves and their families without prior permission from the administration.

However, the letter noted that it has come to light that a large number of people have purchased land exceeding this permissible limit in the names of various family members in violation of the provisions of Section 154(4)(1)(A) of Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950). These provisions were adopted under a modification order issued in 2001 and subsequently amended in 2007.

In her letter, the Chief Secretary instructed district administrations to investigate and verify all land purchases exceeding 250 square metres and inform the government of any legal actions taken against those involved.

Raturi also directed the district administration to probe land purchases exceeding 250 square metres made with special permission from the administration under the Amended Act of 2007 for specific purposes. The letter instructed officials to verify whether these lands are being used in accordance with their intended purposes. If not, appropriate action should be taken, and the government should be informed.

“It has come to our attention that land purchased by several buyers, with permission under the provisions of Section 154(4)(3) of the Act, is not being used for the intended purposes. Information about such land deals must be provided to the government in the specified format,” the Chief Secretary’s letter to the district administrations stated.

The third category of land deals that Raturi ordered a probe into includes those involving purchases exceeding 12.5 acres, primarily intended for setting up business establishments in the state. The provision allowing the purchase of land exceeding 12.5 acres was interjected in the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act 1950) through the Adoption and Modification Order in 2001, subsequently amended in 2020.

“Permission to purchase more than 12.5 acres of land was incorporated in subsection (1) of Section 154 of the Amended Act in 2020. However, a large number of these lands have not been used for the defined purposes. Provide details on the intended purposes for which these lands were purchased and their current usage status,” the Chief Secretary ordered.