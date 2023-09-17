Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at hotel in Mussoorie, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in a hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Back road on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road.

Upon receiving the information, various fire brigade teams reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported.

“Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Fire brigades are trying to control the fire,” SHO Bisht told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

