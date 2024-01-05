Uttarakhand CM Dhami instructs officials to expedite agreements signed under Destination Uttarakhand Investors Summit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the review of the Industries Department at the Secretariat on Thursday, directed the officials to expedite the implementation of agreements signed under the Destination Uttarakhand Investors Summit, said a press release by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

He emphasized that the top priority of the state government is to connect the youth with employment and self-employment.

CM Dhami further said that employment fairs should be organized so that the youth of the state can get maximum employment opportunities in industrial institutions.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to provide comprehensive details through presentations on the progress of work related to the agreements made under Destination Uttarakhand, the press release added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dhami called for the prompt formulation of new policies to promote industries and and policies that require amendments should be brought soon.

He instructed swift action on the state level for projects like the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Park, Electronic Park in Kashipur, and Plastic Park in Sitarganj. Additionally, he emphasized the need for a new IT policy to boost employment and the establishment of convention centers in Dehradun-Rishikesh.

CM Dhami also gave instructions to bring a new IT policy soon with the aim of promoting employment in the state. Along with creating a dedicated cell for export promotion, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to take immediate action for the establishment of convention centers in Dehradun-Rishikesh.

“It was informed in the meeting that against the target of investment of Rs 13640 crore for the financial year 2023-24, an investment of Rs 28800 crore has been prepared by the Industries Department so far. There has been a 250 percent increase in investment grounding so far this financial year. The target is to ground more investment proposals worth Rs 17200 crore by March 2024. Whereas the target of creating 46 thousand jobs has also been completed. 215 units have been registered in the state under micro, small and medium industries which includes 5-5 gold and silver and 205 bronze certifications,” the official statement said.

A land bank of 6180 acres has been created in the state. Among the projects on which work is underway in the state, the construction work of Aroma Park Kashipur, Plastic Park Sintarganj, Electronic Park Kashipur, Food Park Kotdwar is in progress.

Along with this, a flatted factory of 5 lakh square feet will be constructed in Haridwar at a cost of Rs 200 crore and a building for rent base accommodation in Pantnagar and Haridwar will be constructed on 2 acres at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Many facilities are being provided by the Industries Department for the convenience of investors, added the official statement.