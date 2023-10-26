Logo

# India

Uttarakhand: 6 pilgrims returning from Adi Kailash killed after car falls into Pithoragarh gorge, bodies retrieved

The deceased were returning after a ‘darshan’ of Adi Kailash when mishap took place on the Dharchula-Gunji road.

ANI | New Delhi | October 26, 2023 8:42 am

Bodies of six people, who died after the car in which they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakakhand on Tuesday were retrieved on Thursday, rescue officials said.

The deceased were returning after a ‘darshan’ of Adi Kailash when mishap took place on the Dharchula-Gunji road.

On Wednesday the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), along with local police, attempted to carry out a rescue operation but were halted due to heavy rainfall.
Later six bodies — all of the occupants of the vehicle– were recovered, SDRF said.
Further details are awaited.

