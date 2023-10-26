Uttarakhand: 6 pilgrims returning from Adi Kailash killed after car falls into Pithoragarh gorge, bodies retrieved

EV firm Cruise agrees to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash in US
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of General Motors, has agreed to reduce its fleet after the US regulators told the…
The deceased were returning after a ‘darshan’ of Adi Kailash when mishap took place on the Dharchula-Gunji road.
Bodies of six people, who died after the car in which they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakakhand on Tuesday were retrieved on Thursday, rescue officials said.
On Wednesday the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), along with local police, attempted to carry out a rescue operation but were halted due to heavy rainfall.
Later six bodies — all of the occupants of the vehicle– were recovered, SDRF said.
Further details are awaited.
